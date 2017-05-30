BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
** Larsen & Toubro Ltd rises as much as 2.9 pct to 1,833.95 rupees - highest since Aug 10, 2015
** Multiple brokerages raise PT on stock after co reported a bigger-than-expected 28 pct rise in Q4 consol net profit
** Engineering and construction firm's infrastructure segment generates higher revenue
** Expansion of core engineering and construction margins, lower working capital as a percentage of revenue make up for negatives including weak domestic revenue growth, lower-than-expected orderflows - Investec analysts say in note
** Q4 profit rise driven by lower interest costs and tax rate - Jefferies analysts say in note
** Up to Monday's close, stock has risen 32 pct this year
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.