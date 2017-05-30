** Larsen & Toubro Ltd rises as much as 2.9 pct to 1,833.95 rupees - highest since Aug 10, 2015

** Multiple brokerages raise PT on stock after co reported a bigger-than-expected 28 pct rise in Q4 consol net profit

** Engineering and construction firm's infrastructure segment generates higher revenue

** Expansion of core engineering and construction margins, lower working capital as a percentage of revenue make up for negatives including weak domestic revenue growth, lower-than-expected orderflows - Investec analysts say in note

** Q4 profit rise driven by lower interest costs and tax rate - Jefferies analysts say in note

** Up to Monday's close, stock has risen 32 pct this year