BUZZ-Indian Oil Corp hits near 3-mth low; technicals suggest end of uptrend
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Stock breaks a support at 1,101.4 rupees, the 76.4 pct projection level of wave A tmsnrt.rs/2ssHHJq
** Stock rides wave C of a three-wave corrective pattern, wave C might take the stock up to a 100 pct projection of wave A identified at 901 rupees
** RSI shows resistance in the range of 40 – 50, reversal may occur once RSI cuts above 50
** Stock is down 26.36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close compared with NSE Index's 17.7 pct gain (RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.