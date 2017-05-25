BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Lupin Ltd falls as much as 7.7 pct to its lowest since Aug. 8, 2014
** Pharma company posted a 49 pct fall in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, missing analysts' estimates
** Says it expects more pricing pressure in the United States and is currently seeing price erosion in the high single digits
** "U.S. business will continue to see pressure in FY18 and growth will be a challenge led by increased competition in key products and elevated pricing pressure," analysts at Jefferies write
** Stock set to post fourth straight session of losses
** Stock has fallen 17.4 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
