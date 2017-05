** Shares of Marksans Pharma Ltd jump as much as 20 pct to their highest since Nov 11, 2016

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain since July 2011

** Pharma holding co says U.K. drugs regulator completes inspection at its Goa plant without any critical observations

** Adds inspection was conducted from Feb 14 to Feb 17

** More than 31 mln shares change hands, 17 times the 30-day moving avg

** Stock had risen 1.6 pct this year as of Friday's close, compared with a gain of 7.8 pct in NSE index