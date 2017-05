** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 4.1 pct to its lowest since Dec. 27

** Stock posts biggest intraday fall since Jan. 31

** Company cuts prices for different grades of manganese ore for the fourth quarter, its second consecutive cut after a series of price hikes. bit.ly/2lRjsBq

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock has gained about 87 pct in the last 12 months