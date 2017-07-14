BUZZ-India's MRPL naphtha sales premium at over 5-mth low

** India's Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) gets sharply lower premiums for a naphtha cargo as heavy supplies weigh

** MRPL sells 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 7-9 loading from New Mangalore at about $3.50 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis

** The premium is lower than an average of $11.50 a tonne it had received for three cargoes sold for July loading from the same port

** It is also the lowest premium MRPL has received since it sold a cargo for Feb 5-7 loading from New Mangalore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)