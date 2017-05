** Shares of National Aluminium Co Ltd fall as much as 6.74 pct to lowest since March 8

** India govt to sell up to 10 pct stake in co, an exchange filing showed on Tuesday

** Sets floor price at 67 rupees per share, a discount of nearly 9 pct to Nalco's closing price on Tuesday

** Govt owned 74.58 pct stake in Nalco as of Dec 31, 2016 - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Stock gained about 12.5 pct this year up to Tuesday's close