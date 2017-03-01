** Nifty realty index rises as much as 4.03 pct to highest since Nov 3

** Index on track to post ninth straight session of gains

** Traders cite hopes for deal after CNBC-TV 18 reported on Tuesday DLF was in talks to sell a 40 percent stake in unit DLF Cyber City to Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC bit.ly/2laIU5P

** DLF stock gains as much as 3.3 percent to highest since Oct 26, 2016

** DLF could not be immediately reached for comment

** Sobha Ltd surges 18.3 pct, Unitech Ltd climbs 9.2 pct

** The Nifty realty index has risen 19.3 pct up to Tuesday's close this year, compared with an 8.5 pct gain in broader NSE index