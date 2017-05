** Skills and talent development company NIIT Ltd's shares slump as much as 10.7 pct to 74.15 rupees, their lowest since March 24

** CEO Rahul Keshav Patwardhan has resigned due to personal reasons, NIIT said in an exchange filing on Friday (bit.ly/2nSGWUk)

** Company appoints Sapnesh Lalla, who currently heads NIIT's Global Corporate Business, as chief executive, effective Aug. 1

** More than 4.6 mln shares traded, over 5 times their 30-day moving avg

** Stock had risen about 3.5 pct this year up to Friday's close