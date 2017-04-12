** India's broader NSE index falls as much as 0.8
pct to 9,161.80, its lowest since March 31; market waiting for
direction from 4th qtr corporate results
** Index trading at 1-year forward PE of 18.6; some
technical indicators signal changes to current uptrend (tmsnrt.rs/2o3zcPz)
** Index cuts below trend line at 9,192 points of a three
and a half month long ascending channel
** Wave pattern signals index might form a 5th wave ending
diagonal; such patterns form before a change in trend
** Index faces resistance around 9,245, the 161.8 pct
Fibonacci projection of wave (1)
** MACD shows bearish divergence from the index
** Index is up 12.84 pct this year as of Tuesday's close,
highest among Asia-Pacific equity indices
