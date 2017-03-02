March 2 ** Broader NSE Index falls
as much as 0.41 pct to 8909.45 after hitting a near two-year
high of 8992.5 early in the day
** Index faces resistance between Sept 7 high of 8,968.7 and
psychological level of 9000 points
** MACD, which is falling since Feb.7, shows bearish
divergence from the rising stock price, MACD has also cut below
its signal line on Feb 28 tmsnrt.rs/2lvvNI5
** RSI has cut below the oversold zone of 70, seen negative
for the index
** Trend intensity indicator (TI) has also started to fall
from a high of 41, indicating that the uptrend is losing steam
