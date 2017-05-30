** Shares of power company NTPC Ltd rise as much as 4.5 pct to 163.5 rupees, its highest since May 3

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Jan 12

** Breaks above its descending trend line at 162.7 rupees, a close above which will confirm further upside tmsnrt.rs/2rzrGSJ

** MACD shows bullish divergence from the stock price and is above the signal line

** Stock crosses above its Parabolic SAR, suggesting reversal of downtrend

** The company's fourth-quarter profit, excluding one-off charges, was up 2.4 pct

** Stock is down 5 pct this year as of Monday's close, compared with a 17.3 pct rise in the NSE Index