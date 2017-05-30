BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Shares of power company NTPC Ltd rise as much as 4.5 pct to 163.5 rupees, its highest since May 3
** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Jan 12
** Breaks above its descending trend line at 162.7 rupees, a close above which will confirm further upside tmsnrt.rs/2rzrGSJ
** MACD shows bullish divergence from the stock price and is above the signal line
** Stock crosses above its Parabolic SAR, suggesting reversal of downtrend
** The company's fourth-quarter profit, excluding one-off charges, was up 2.4 pct
** Stock is down 5 pct this year as of Monday's close, compared with a 17.3 pct rise in the NSE Index (RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
