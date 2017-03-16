** India's oil demand growth will slow to 200,000 barrels
per day in 2017 from the growth of 290,000 bpd in 2016 due to an
expected rise in retail fuel prices and a slowdown in rural
economic growth, analysts from Wood Mackenzie say
** India's diesel demand growth will slow to 30,000 bpd in
2017 from 80,000 bpd in 2016, says Suresh Sivanandam, Woodmac's
senior research manager of Asia refining
** India's diesel demand growth in 2016 was the highest
since 2012, he says
** Gasoline demand growth will slow to 40,000 bpd in 2017
from 2016's growth of 60,000 bpd for the motor fuel
** India's gasoline demand growth in 2016 was the second
highest in this century after a record rise in 2015, he adds