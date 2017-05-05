** Indian oil explorers fall with Oil and Natural Gas
Corp down as much as 2.73 pct, while Oil India
declines as much as 2.36 pct
** Oil plunged to five-month lows on Thursday amid record
trading volume in Brent crude, as OPEC and other producers
appeared to rule out deeper supply cuts to reduce the world's
persistent glut of crude.
** However, oil refiners rise as weaker crude prices lower
input cost. Indian Oil Corp climbs 2.10 pct, Hindustan
Petroleum Corp rises 1.48 pct, Bharat Petroleum
Corp gains 1.85 pct
** Airlines stocks also rose as jet fuel is the biggest cost
for low-budget carriers. Spicejet Ltd up 8.36 pct, Jet
Airways was up 4.84 pct and InterGlobe Aviation
rose 4.11 pct