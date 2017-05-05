** Indian oil explorers fall with Oil and Natural Gas Corp down as much as 2.73 pct, while Oil India declines as much as 2.36 pct

** Oil plunged to five-month lows on Thursday amid record trading volume in Brent crude, as OPEC and other producers appeared to rule out deeper supply cuts to reduce the world's persistent glut of crude.

** However, oil refiners rise as weaker crude prices lower input cost. Indian Oil Corp climbs 2.10 pct, Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises 1.48 pct, Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 1.85 pct

** Airlines stocks also rose as jet fuel is the biggest cost for low-budget carriers. Spicejet Ltd up 8.36 pct, Jet Airways was up 4.84 pct and InterGlobe Aviation rose 4.11 pct