** Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Indian Oil Corp Ltd fall as much as 1.5 pct each

** CLSA says Jan-March results "will show all-around weakness" for the sector

** The brokerage forecasts a 39-57 pct quarter-on-quarter decline in recurring profit after tax.

** Cites fall in core gross refining margins, consumption and realised marketing margin on auto fuels as negative factors