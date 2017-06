** India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) cancels an offer for 30,000 tonnes of naphtha loading from Hazira on June 2-3 due to domestic demand, sources familiar with the matter say

** ONGC exports naphtha from Mumbai and Hazira, but feedstock from the latter is to be supplied to a cracker operated by ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL)

** But OPaL initially did not need the June cargo, sources added, which resulted in ONGC offering it to the spot market

** The cargo is now diverted back to OPaL - sources

