FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BUZZ-India's ONGC gains on approval for HPCL stake buy
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
July 20, 2017 / 6:14 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's ONGC gains on approval for HPCL stake buy

1 Min Read

** Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd rise as much as 2.98 pct to highest since June 21

** Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd down as much as 5.2 pct

** India approved ONGC's plan to buy 51.1 pct stake in state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum, but deal terms yet to be finalised

** ONGC Chairman Dinesh K. Sarraf said the oil explorer would not be required to make an open offer to buy HPCL's shares from the market

** Consequently, hope of tendering shares at a premium has been dashed, a trader says

** ONGC shares on track to post fourth straight session of gains

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.