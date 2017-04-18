** Shares of Orchid Pharma Ltd jump as much as 15.8 pct, to their highest since Oct 10, 2016

** Company gets successful Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for facility at Kancheepuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu

** Report clears the way for exports from the plant

** Over 6 mln shares changed hands, over seven times the 30-day average

** Stock up 27.7 pct this year as of Monday's close (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)