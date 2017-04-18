BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
** Shares of Orchid Pharma Ltd jump as much as 15.8 pct, to their highest since Oct 10, 2016
** Company gets successful Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for facility at Kancheepuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu
** Report clears the way for exports from the plant
** Over 6 mln shares changed hands, over seven times the 30-day average
** Stock up 27.7 pct this year as of Monday's close (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18