** Petron Engineering Construction Ltd surges as much as 18.9 pct to highest since Nov 10, 2016

** Company gets work order worth 1.10 bln rupees ($17.2 mln) from Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday

** More than 340,000 shares change hands, 22 times their 30-day moving avg

** Stock had risen 4.3 pct this year up to Wednesday's close ($1 = 64.0800 Indian rupees)