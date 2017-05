** Petronet LNG Ltd's shares rise as much as 3.4 pct to a record high of 436 rupees a share

** Nomura analysts raise PT to 510 rupees from 425 rupees, with a "buy" rating

** "Our confidence continues in PLNG - India's key LNG importer - as a compelling story and safest name in our coverage," Nomura says in note

** See no risk to company's ability to raise tariff by 5 pct in near term - Nomura analysts

** Out of 38 analysts covering stock, 24 have a 'buy' or higher rating, six 'hold' while the rest have 'sell' or lower