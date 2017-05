** Phoenix Mills Ltd gains as much as 7.3 pct to its highest in seven months

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) says to invest about 16 bln rupees ($246.05 mln) to own up to 49 pct stake in Phoenix Mills' unit Island Star Mall Developers - joint statement

** CPPIB to initially invest 7.24 bln rupees for a 30 pct stake, and then raise it in stages

($1 = 65.0275 Indian rupees)