** Shares of Punjab National Bank and Bank of
Baroda Ltd rise more than 2.5 percent each
** Indian govt is working on next round of consolidation,
which could see PNB and BoB taking over smaller lenders,
Economic Times reports, citing a senior finance ministry
official (bit.ly/2oH2uqJ)
** No decision has been made as yet and plans are only at
proposal stage, report adds
** Punjab & Sind Bank can be merged into PNB, and
big lenders like BoB can take over banks like Indian Overseas
Bank, report says, citing the official
** Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank and Indian Overseas Bank
jump as much as 6.35 percent and 5.23 percent, respectively
** Earlier this month, country's largest lender State Bank
of India merged five subsidiary banks with itself, in a
move seen as the beginning of consolidation in India's public
sector banks
** Nifty PSU bank index gains up to 2.16
percent, touching its highest since Aug 2015