** Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd jump as much as 6 pct to their highest since Feb 13

** Company wins order from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to build a six-lane highway in the southern state of Karnataka, it said in an exchange filing on Monday bit.ly/2lQcCbS

** Project to be executed at a cost of 14.34 bln rupees - PNC Infratech

** As of Monday's close, stock down about 3 pct this year