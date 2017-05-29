** PSP Projects Ltd shares down 5 pct in debut

** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share

** Construction company's 2.12 billion rupees ($32.84 million) IPO was subscribed 8.58 times, according to stock exchange data. bit.ly/2qqi8tb

** "Management's lack of experience in diverse geographies and lack of visibility of future order book may become a cause of concern for growth strategy," analysts at Angel Broking wrote in a note ($1 = 64.5500 Indian rupees)