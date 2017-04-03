** Reliance Industries Ltd rises as much as 4.5
pct to 1380.50 rupees, its highest since May 2008; stock top pct
gainer on the NSE index
** Reliance Jio, co's telecoms unit, signs up 72 mln paying
customers under its Prime plan, extends the enrolment deadline
for the plan until April 15
** "The retention rate is quite impressive and turned out at
least 10 pct more than the street talk," says an analyst at a
domestic brokerage.
** Rival Bharti Airtel falls as much as 3.3 pct;
Idea Cellular Ltd down as much as 1.6 pct
** Up to Friday's close, Reliance Industries had risen about
15.8 pct this year