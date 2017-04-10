** Reliance Communications Ltd falls as much as 4.1 pct in its biggest intraday pct drop since March 8

** Co laid off more than 600 roles, Economic Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter bit.ly/2oVs9g0

** The job cuts will help co integrate workforce when it merges with Aircel and MTS, co officials not wanting to be named told the newspaper

** Reliance Communications declined to comment on the matter, when contacted by Reuters

** Reliance said in September it would combine its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel