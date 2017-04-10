** Reliance Communications Ltd falls as much as
4.1 pct in its biggest intraday pct drop since March 8
** Co laid off more than 600 roles, Economic Times reported
on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter bit.ly/2oVs9g0
** The job cuts will help co integrate workforce when it
merges with Aircel and MTS, co officials not wanting to be named
told the newspaper
** Reliance Communications declined to comment on the
matter, when contacted by Reuters
** Reliance said in September it would combine its wireless
business with smaller rival Aircel