** Reliance Industries Ltd rises as much as 5.3 pct to highest since May 2008; stock top pct gainer on the NSE index

** Company's telecoms unit Jio stops its freebies on Friday and begins charging for its services from April 1

** Jio has launched a special "Jio Prime" subscription programme that would continue to offer customers unlimited data and free voice services for a year at a rate of 303 rupees ($4.67) per month

** Analysts cite market talk that the subscription programme has drawn a strong response with a 60 percent customer retention rate

** Up to Thursday's close, stock had risen about 17.39 pct this year

($1 = 64.8400 Indian rupees)