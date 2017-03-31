** Reliance Industries Ltd rises as much as 5.3
pct to highest since May 2008; stock top pct gainer on the NSE
index
** Company's telecoms unit Jio stops its freebies on Friday
and begins charging for its services from April 1
** Jio has launched a special "Jio Prime" subscription
programme that would continue to offer customers unlimited data
and free voice services for a year at a rate of 303 rupees
($4.67) per month
** Analysts cite market talk that the subscription programme
has drawn a strong response with a 60 percent customer retention
rate
** Up to Thursday's close, stock had risen about 17.39 pct
this year
($1 = 64.8400 Indian rupees)