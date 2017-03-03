** India's Reliance Industries rises as much as
4.1 pct to its highest since May 2008
** Stock top percentage gainer on the NSE index
** CLSA analysts raise target price to 1,500 rupees from
1,350 rupees, retain "buy"
** Brokerage cites optimistic assessment provided by company
at analyst meet
** ** Jio told analysts it expects telecom industry revenue
to reach $45 bln by FY2021, garner over 50 percent market share
of that amount - CLSA
** "While Jio believes voice revenues will shrink
materially, this should be more than offset by higher data
revenues driven by big rise in data consumption," CLSA says.
** Since announcing shift to paid services on Feb. 21,
Reliance shares have surged about 14 percent compared with a
0.09 percent fall in the NSE during the same period