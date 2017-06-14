BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Reliance Industries Ltd shares climb as much as 3 pct to 1,354 rupees
** Company's telecom unit, Reliance Jio Infocomm, added 3.9 million subscribers in April, the most additions among telecom providers in April, regulatory data showed
** Top-ranked Bharti Airtel added 2.9 million subscribers in April
** Vodafone's India unit added 800,000 subscribers in April
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
June 21 Indian shares posted small losses for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking lower Asian markets after oil prices slumped, with investors waiting for the minutes of a central bank policy meeting held earlier this month.