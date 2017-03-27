** Reliance Industries Ltd falls as much as 1.88 pct

** India's market regulator accuses co of having committed a "fraud" in taking a short trading position at the time of selling a stake in a unit in 2007

** Securities and Exchange Board of India orders Reliance Industries to surrender most of gains, plus interest; bars it from trading in derivatives for one year

** Reliance Industries strongly denies, says will contest SEBI's decision

** Impact of fine would be short-term and stock should retrace once the event is over, says Rohit Ahuja of Religare Capital Markets

** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen about 19 pct this year