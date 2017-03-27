** Reliance Industries Ltd falls as much as 1.88
pct
** India's market regulator accuses co of having committed a
"fraud" in taking a short trading position at the time of
selling a stake in a unit in 2007
** Securities and Exchange Board of India orders Reliance
Industries to surrender most of gains, plus interest; bars it
from trading in derivatives for one year
** Reliance Industries strongly denies, says will contest
SEBI's decision
** Impact of fine would be short-term and stock should
retrace once the event is over, says Rohit Ahuja of Religare
Capital Markets
** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen about 19 pct this
year