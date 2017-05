** Reliance Industries Ltd rises as much as 3.2 pct; top pct gainer on NSE index

** Company commissions second and final phase of its project to produce paraxylene (PX) at Jamnagar in western Indian state of Gujarat bit.ly/2pXFDVA

** Says with commissioning of the plant, Reliance's capacity for PX, a hydrocarbon, will more than double

** Reliance's Jamnagar projects are highly profitable for its core business, says Rohit Ahuja of Religare Capital Markets

** Stock has risen about 27 pct this year up to Thursday's close