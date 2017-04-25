** Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd gain as much
as 3.55 pct to their highest since May 2, 2008
** The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate on Monday posted a 12.8
pct rise in Q4 profit and beat estimates, helped by higher
margins in core business
** Plans to spend further $2.8 bln on its Jio telecoms
business in current qtr
** Morgan Stanley expects RIL's gross refining margins to
remain above mid-cycle level with startup of some energy
efficiency-related projects and configuration readjustments
** As past capex delivers and current capex pipeline is
lighter, RIL will soon start generating high free cash flow, and
could surprise with higher dividends and/or buy-backs - Nomura
** Out of 38 brokerages, 28 have "buy" or higher rating on
stock, while 7 have "hold" and 3 "sell"
** Stock had risen about 31 pct this year up to Monday's
close