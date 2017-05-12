BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda hits near 3-month low; technicals indicate more downside
** Bank of Baroda shares fall as much as 1.52 pct to 165.5 rupees, their lowest since 24 Mar
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
** Subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express won an arbitration case against Delhi Metro Rail Corp on Thursday, fetching the company a compensation of 29.50 bln rupees ($458.8 mln)
** The arbitration was awarded after the panel ruled Delhi Airport Metro Express had valid reasons for pulling out of a joint project connecting the Delhi airport with a railway station
** Stock hits highest since Sept. 23; post their biggest intraday pct gain since April 18 ($1 = 64.2950 Indian rupees)
June 19 Indian shares rose on Monday as banking stocks gained on hopes that a central bank initiative directing lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against large loan defaulters would help reduce the levels of bad debt hampering credit growth in the country.