** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade

** Subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express won an arbitration case against Delhi Metro Rail Corp on Thursday, fetching the company a compensation of 29.50 bln rupees ($458.8 mln)

** The arbitration was awarded after the panel ruled Delhi Airport Metro Express had valid reasons for pulling out of a joint project connecting the Delhi airport with a railway station

** Stock hits highest since Sept. 23; post their biggest intraday pct gain since April 18 ($1 = 64.2950 Indian rupees)