** Book publisher S. Chand and Co Ltd shares seesaw after gaining as much as 4.5 pct from its IPO price of 670 rupees

** S.Chand shares trading at 684.75 rupees as of 0557 GMT

** Company's 7.3 billion-rupee IPO ($113 million) closed on April 28, and had been subscribed 1.48 times

** S. Chand, whose main business is publishing text books, faces seasonality and regulatory risks - analysts