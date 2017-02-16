** Shares of State Bank of India rise as much as 2.99 pct

** India's federal cabinet approved SBI's planned merger with five subsidiary banks, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday

** SBI will merge with State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur , State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore , State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore

** State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur surges as much as 11.22 pct to a record high, State Bank of Mysore climbs as much as 10.15 pct and State Bank of Travancore jumps as much 8.32 pct

** State Bank of India is top pct gainer on the NSE index

** Nifty PSU Bank index up 1.3 pct