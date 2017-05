** Shankara Building Products Ltd shares rise as much as 31 pct on debut

** Shares open at 555.05 rupees, up 20.7 pct from the issue price of 460 rupees per share

** Home improvement and building product retailer's up-to 3.45 billion rupees ($52.96 million) IPO was oversubscribed more than 41 times, according to BSE data bit.ly/2nEAqkI

** Co likely to benefit from increase in govt investments into infrastructure, implementation of goods and services tax and rapid urbanization - Centrum Wealth ($1 = 65.1400 Indian rupees)