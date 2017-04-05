** Sobha Ltd rises as much as 20 pct to near 2 yr-high

** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues

** Co says avg price realisation higher due to increased demand from higher valued products during Q4

** Sobha's update lifts realty sector

** Godrej Properties Ltd up as much as 11.13 pct, Unitech Ltd up as much as 7.8 pct, Prestige Estate Projects Ltd up as much as 7.7 pct, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd up as much as 7 pct

** Nifty Realty index up as much as 4 pct