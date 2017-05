** Shares of budget airline SpiceJet Ltd fall as much as 2.7 pct to their lowest since Jan 27

** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage loss since Feb 1

** SpiceJet posted a 24 pct drop in Q3 profit, hurt by rising fuel prices and impact from the government's move to withdraw high-currency notes bit.ly/2kFom18

** As of Tuesday's close, stock up 12.5 pct this year