** SpiceJet's shares rise as much as 2.9 pct

** India's capital markets regulator (SEBI) settles a case against Chairman Ajay Singh over whether he violated disclosure rules when he bought shares from promoters in February 2015

** Singh had requested that the case be settled without admitting or denying SEBI's finding

** SEBI said on Monday it had accepted the proposed settlement terms that will have Singh pay 202,500 rupees (about $3,131)

** SpiceJet's shares have risen about 70 pct this year, as of Monday's close ($1 = 64.6700 Indian rupees)