** SpiceJet's shares rise as much as 2.9 pct
** India's capital markets regulator (SEBI) settles a case
against Chairman Ajay Singh over whether he violated disclosure
rules when he bought shares from promoters in February 2015
** Singh had requested that the case be settled without
admitting or denying SEBI's finding
** SEBI said on Monday it had accepted the proposed
settlement terms that will have Singh pay 202,500 rupees (about
$3,131)
** SpiceJet's shares have risen about 70 pct this year, as
of Monday's close
($1 = 64.6700 Indian rupees)