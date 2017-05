** Shares of infrastructure development firm SPML Infra Ltd jump as much as 10 pct to 64.90 rupees, highest since Jan. 16

** Company gets new orders worth 2.50 bln rupees ($37.5 mln) for power transmission and distribution projects in the states of West Bengal and Haryana (bit.ly/2m0BzlV)

** Stock had risen about 8 pct this year up to Tuesday's close ($1 = 66.6300 Indian rupees)