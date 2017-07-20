FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BUZZ-India's strong gasoil imports to persist in July - FGE
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
McCain illness deprives Senate of crucial vote, Trump critic
U.S.
McCain illness deprives Senate of crucial vote, Trump critic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 20, 2017 / 4:09 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's strong gasoil imports to persist in July - FGE

1 Min Read

** Strong Indian gasoil imports will continue in July due to refinery maintenance, consulting firm FGE says in a note

** India's June gasoil imports at 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) was up from 100,000 bpd in May

** India's demand partly resulted in Europe shipping cargoes to Asia in reversed trade flows, it says

** India's June maintenance has affected an estimated 330,000 bpd of production

** FGE expects 395,000 bpd of capacity to be offline and that India's crude throughput in July will average 4.61 million bpd in July (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.