BUZZ-Indian Oil Corp hits near 3-mth low; technicals suggest end of uptrend
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 6 pct to 601.500 rupees to its lowest since Nov. 9
** Taro Pharmaceutical Industries reported 25.9 pct fall in net sales for the March quarter, while gross profit decreased by $80.4 mln to $143.8 mln
** "Today's fall is typically due to Taro, which posted very bad set of numbers," said Ranjit Kapadia, an analyst at Centrum Broking
** Taro accounts for about one-fifth of Sun Pharma's revenue and profit, Kapadia added
** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec. 7
** About 3.2 mln shares change hands, 1.3 times the 30-day average of 2.5 mln
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.