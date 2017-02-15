** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls as much
as 3.4 pct, lowest since Feb 2
** Company reported first fall in quarterly profits in a
year on Tuesday, as pricing issues and supply constraints
affected sales in the U.S. - its largest market
** Dec-quarter profit fell to 14.72 bln rupees ($220.33
mln), missing analysts average estimate of 17.83 bln rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters data
** Company hopes to be able to fix the problems at Halol
"over the next few quarters," founder-Managing Director Dilip
Shanghvi said on a conference call
** Goldman Sachs cuts stock's target price to 824 rupees
from 836 rupees
** Any further delay in resolution of the Halol situation
presents risks to near-term estimates, Nomura analysts stated in
a note
($1 = 66.8100 Indian rupees)