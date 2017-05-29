** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest
since Aug 29, 2013
** India's largest drug group reported a 14 pct fall in
March-quarter profit on Friday, and said its U.S. sales might
fall this year because of pressure on drug prices
** "Sun is facing a confluence of challenges – lack of new
approvals owing to Halol, rising cost structure from specialty
build-out/R&D, and erosion in the U.S. business," Morgan Stanley
said in a note slashing their target price on the stock by 32
pct
** About 12.6 mln shares change hands, 3.9 times the 30-day
average of 3.2 mln
** Stock on track for seventh straight session of losses;
posts biggest intraday pct fall since July 2015