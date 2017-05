** Shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to a record high

** March-qtr profit rises nearly 29 pct to 698.9 mln rupees ($10.9 mln)

** Co recommends final dividend of 3.50 rupees per share

** More than 340,000 shares traded, 3.4 times their 30-day moving avg

** Stock had more than doubled in value this year up to Wednesday's close ($1 = 64.0850 Indian rupees)