** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016

** Co posts consolidated net profit of 5.79 bln rupees ($89.82 mln) for March quarter, compared with loss of 3.34 bln rupees a year earlier

** Stock posts its biggest intra-day pct gain in over two months

** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen 49.3 pct this year

** About 70.6 mln shares change hands, 1.4 times the 30-day average of 51.2 mln shares ($1 = 64.4650 Indian rupees)