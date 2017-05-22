BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Co posts consolidated net profit of 5.79 bln rupees ($89.82 mln) for March quarter, compared with loss of 3.34 bln rupees a year earlier
** Stock posts its biggest intra-day pct gain in over two months
** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen 49.3 pct this year
** About 70.6 mln shares change hands, 1.4 times the 30-day average of 51.2 mln shares ($1 = 64.4650 Indian rupees)
