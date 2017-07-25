FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BUZZ-India's Tata Communications jumps on strong EBITDA growth
#India Market News
July 25, 2017 / 5:23 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Tata Communications jumps on strong EBITDA growth

1 Min Read

** Shares of Tata Communications Ltd jumped as much as 4.6 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since June 9

** Co reported a 22 pct lower June-qtr consol profit on Monday. However, EBITDA grew 12.6 pct QoQ on the back of growth in data services and lower operating costs ** "EBITDA performance was better than expected and investors are now looking forward to the conference call with optimism on outlook details," said Manoj Behera from PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited ** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen 3.2 pct this year

