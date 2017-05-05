** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5
rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Stock breaks support at 432 rupees, the 50 pct Fibonacci
retracement level of uptrend from Feb. 2016 low of 265.8 rupees
to Sep 2016 high of 598.4 rupees. tmsnrt.rs/2pfqyi3
** Trend Intensity Indicator (TI) rises to 18 after forming
higher lows, indicating start of a new downtrend
** MACD is also negative and below its signal line, negative
for the stock
** Stock is down 7.5 pct this year as of Thursday's close,
compared with 14.44 pct gains for the NSE index
