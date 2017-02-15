** Tata Motors falls as much as 8.6 pct, lowest
since Dec 7, 2016
** Company on Tuesday reported worse-than-expected 96 pct
fall in Dec-quarter profit, citing sharply lower earnings at its
British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and losses in
its domestic business
** Consolidated net profit fell to 1.12 bln rupees ($16.76
million), missing analysts estimate of 22.48 bln rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters data
** Company expects to see much better Q4, Chief Financial
Officer C Ramakrishnan said in a news conference
** While a weak Pound is a big boon for JLR, given hedging
it has lead to high losses - Morgan Stanley analysts
** Management commentary on JLR margins has weakened
significantly with hedging losses likely to continue at high
levels for longer and rising incentives due to demand
pressures," CLSA analysts write
($1 = 66.8100 Indian rupees)