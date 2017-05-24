BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Tata Motors Ltd climbs as much as 5.1 pct to 473.35 rupees, its highest since April 12
** Company's March-qtr profit beats analysts' estimate
** Nomura analysts expect strong demand for new JLR models to drive up volumes; also see EBITDA margins for Tata Motors to improve in FY18 and FY19
** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Dec 13, 2016
** Stock top gainer on NSE index
** About 12 mln shares change hands versus 30-day average volume of 5.7 mln ($1 = 64.8250 Indian rupees)
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
June 21 Indian shares posted small losses for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking lower Asian markets after oil prices slumped, with investors waiting for the minutes of a central bank policy meeting held earlier this month.