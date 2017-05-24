** Tata Motors Ltd climbs as much as 5.1 pct to 473.35 rupees, its highest since April 12

** Company's March-qtr profit beats analysts' estimate

** Nomura analysts expect strong demand for new JLR models to drive up volumes; also see EBITDA margins for Tata Motors to improve in FY18 and FY19

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Dec 13, 2016

** Stock top gainer on NSE index

** About 12 mln shares change hands versus 30-day average volume of 5.7 mln ($1 = 64.8250 Indian rupees)